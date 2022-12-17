Homeless shelters prepare for extreme cold weather

Expert Connections
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As temperatures are set to dip below freezing next week, homeless shelters are getting ready. This means it’s time to call a ‘Code Blue’. The Department of Homeless Services has a policy called “Code Blue” for winter nights when the temperature drops to 32 degrees or below between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m., including wind chills.

On cold nights with temperatures dropping below freezing, homeless shelters are able to bend their capacity rules to ensure they get as many people out of the cold and somewhere warm.

“We have our normal dorm setting for the client that is in the program. And then for cold weather, we have cots that we set up in our dayroom and in our dining area and we can accommodate an overflow of at least 50 extra people,” Collins said.

Dave Collins is the lead monitor at the Lawton Salvation Army Shelter and said being outside in freezing conditions can cause serious health concerns.

“Hypothermia is a real thing. Without the shelter, it’s a survival situation. It’s crazy if you never lived in the cold and you have no idea, and it is devastating,” Collins said.

Collins said in the past the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department has helped bring people into the shelter during extremely cold weather.

“We asked that if there is anybody in the community that knows somebody that needs shelter, don’t be afraid to bring them to us on the cold weather nights. We will definitely take care of them,” Collins said.

Collins said this is also an opportunity for the community to help in any way they can.

“On nights like this, when we’re having overflow, it drains resources. If people want to come to volunteer to serve meals, if people want to volunteer and bring toiletry items for the people that are staying there, that’s a blessing and that’s what we need. We just need the community to step up and help,” Collins said.

“Everyone is welcome, we are not going to turn anyone away! If it’s 10 degrees outside and snowing you’ve got a warm place to sleep,” Collins said.

The Lawton Salvation Army will serve three meals on extremely cold days instead of their normal two.

They will also be open on Christmas Day.

