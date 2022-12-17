Rubbish fire breaks out in empty lot in south Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a rubbish fire Saturday afternoon in south Lawton.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on 16th and SW New York Ave.

Lawton Fire Department officials told 7News people in the neighborhood had been piling up household items like mattresses and couches in an empty lot.

That pile caught on fire. Authorities say they aren’t sure how it started, but that fire marshals will investigate next week.

No one injuries were reported.

