Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association hosts 34th annual free Christmas Dinner

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association hosted their 34th annual free Christmas Dinner Saturday. It’s the first year since the pandemic the organization hosted a dine-in experience.

This year, the association teamed up with the Freedom Biker Church to serve over 1,500 Christmas meals for three hours at the Stephens County Fair Grounds.

Clayton Pickard, one of the organization’s board members, said the event is a chance to bless the community each year.

“We love giving back to community,” Pickard said. “We’re all blessed in one way or another and this is a way to bless our county and anybody that needs a meal. We feel that we’re blessing them by giving this opportunity to have a free meal.”

The meal included ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, a roll and dessert. Santa Claus also made a special trip to hand out a few early toys.

