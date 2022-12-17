Young Professionals of Lawton spread holiday cheer

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Young Professionals of Lawton is spreading holiday cheer with area veterans.

The group held a Christmas card making event at the Central Plaza on Friday night. They hand-made cards for residents at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Home. Organizers say they want to let those retirees know that the community is with them this holiday season.

“When we have events like this, that shows support and shows that we care,” said Brandi Sims, vice-president of Young Professional of Lawton. “I think that’s what matters, and that shows what the holiday season is truly about. We’re definitely fortunate that we can do something nice like this, where we’re just giving back, no questions asked, no payment, none of that. We’re just doing something nice to show those veterans that we care, and we love them and we support them.”

The group made 150 holiday cards, one for each resident at the veterans home.

