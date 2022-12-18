Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Community honors fallen veterans at Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America participant placing wreaths on the graves at Ft. Sill National Cemetery.
Wreaths Across America participant placing wreaths on the graves at Ft. Sill National Cemetery.(KSWO)
By Destany Fuller
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Texoma joined the country in honoring millions of fallen veterans for National Wreaths Across America Day.

People celebrated veterans at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in a ceremony this morning. Friends, family and members of the community placed wreaths on the graves of veterans from all eras after.

Coordinator Mary Fountain said she’s glad to be part of an event that honors the soldiers at Christmas time.

“It makes me feel good to see these people out here putting these wreaths on veterans graves and kind of a way to honor them at Christmas time,” Fountain said.

Though not every grave was given a wreath, Fountain said she hopes to place them on all of the 9,400 graves in the future.

They placed 400 wreaths on graves today.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton
Victim of deadly motorcycle crash identified by family
According to court documents, Youlanda Boyd, 44, was arrested earlier this month after being...
Texas woman arrested in Jackson Co. on Fentanyl trafficking charge
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Two Walters residents are in custody, each facing charges of bringing contraband into the jail...
Two Walters residents charged with bringing contraband into jail

Latest News

Lawton Fire Department officials say household items caught on fire in an empty lot Saturday...
Rubbish fire breaks out in empty lot in south Lawton
Volunteers helping serve meals for the 34th annual free Christmas dinner.
Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association hosts 34th annual free Christmas Dinner
This is one of the 150 Christmas cards the group made for residents at the Lawton Ft. Sill...
Young Professionals of Lawton spread holiday cheer
The end of next week will be brutal
First Alert Forecast | 12/16PM