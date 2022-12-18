Community honors fallen veterans at Wreaths Across America

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Texoma joined the country in honoring millions of fallen veterans for National Wreaths Across America Day.

People celebrated veterans at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in a ceremony this morning. Friends, family and members of the community placed wreaths on the graves of veterans from all eras after.

Coordinator Mary Fountain said she’s glad to be part of an event that honors the soldiers at Christmas time.

“It makes me feel good to see these people out here putting these wreaths on veterans graves and kind of a way to honor them at Christmas time,” Fountain said.

Though not every grave was given a wreath, Fountain said she hopes to place them on all of the 9,400 graves in the future.

They placed 400 wreaths on graves today.

