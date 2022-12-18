First Alert Forecast (12/17 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Another chilly night ahead with clear skies and light winds out of the south at 5-10 mph and morning lows in the mid 20s. This may be hard to believe, but compared to what we will experience late next week, you might look back on tonight as “warm”. I know, that’s an absurd thing to say here in the Southern Plains, and yes tonight is still going to be cold, but if you’re already having a tough time handling this weather, you are not ready for what’s in store.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, though with some slight differences in winds and cloud coverage. Temperatures will eventually top out in the low 50s, aided somewhat by winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. We will start out mostly sunny, with clouds building in to become nearly overcast in the late afternoon. There is a chance for some isolated showers tomorrow night heading into Monday morning, with the best coverage for southern and eastern counties.

A couple of cold fronts will move through next week, with the first sweeping through Tuesday morning. This will decrease daytime temperatures into the low/mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday. The second and much more intense cold front will blow through on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Because of how quickly the front will blast through, along with there being a strong atmospheric pressure gradient over the Central and Southern Plains, winds on Thursday will be out of the north at 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 40-50 mph!

The significant temperature drop will be the main story for next week, as it will be so cold so suddenly, that a First Alert Weather Day is already in effect for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures on both days will be in the low/mid 20s, even colder than tonight’s morning lows (see what I meant about thinking this could be considered “warm”). Speaking of lows, the morning temperatures Thursday - Saturday will be in the teens and single digits. This doesn’t even take into account the wind chills, which will be extremely cold behind the 40-50 mph wind gusts we’ll potentially see on Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, wind chills will drop into the NEGATIVES. That’s right, it will feel below zero, with wind chills only warming back into the teens and single digits by Friday afternoon, and not even increasing back into the 20s until Saturday afternoon.

Looking out to the holiday weekend, temperatures will warm back above freezing in the afternoon on Christmas Eve with partly cloudy skies. On Christmas Day, sky coverage will be mostly sunny with daytime temperatures still cool, only topping out in the low/mid 40s. At least we will be nearly recovered by then and it will still feel like it’s winter next Sunday.

