Pet of The Week

The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers hosts annual food basket giveaway

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers are also making sure families don’t go hungry for the holidays.

The group hosted their annual Christmas Food Basket Giveaway.

Each chapter member chose one of the 40 families in need to buy groceries for. Boxes included turkey, fixings and canned goods.

Chapter President, Tony Washington said the giveaway is something they enjoy doing for the community.

“To be about the community and for those in need, especially during these hard times we are having,” said Washington.

Washington said he wishes they could feed the entire community, but this way ensures the food goes to those who need it most.

He also hopes they can provide more boxes in the future.

