Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center gives back to the community

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center teamed up with local organizations to help put food on the tables of those in need.

The giveaway included several non-perishable food items in a bag or box that anyone could pick up.

Administrator Charles Gladney said they wanted to help those going through hard times this holiday season.

”I’m a firm believer of this one quote I live by, and I try to instill it in all employees here, people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care, so this is how we are demonstrating how we care and servitude and it means much,” said Gladney.

Gladney said he loves seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces and hearing them express their gratitude.

