Masonic lodges share the holiday spirit with donations to local veterans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Masonic lodges from across Oklahoma also shared the holiday spirit by presenting donations to veterans in Lawton.

Organization members gathered at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center Saturday morning to drop off the items.

Donations included throw blankets, warm socks, batteries and board games.

Mason, Jerry Armstrong said helping people in the community is what they do best.

“If we can come and provide a little bit of comfort this time of year for our brothers and sisters at the veterans centers, we jump at the chance anytime we can,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong said anyone interested in helping with future donations or joining the organization can contact their nearest lodge.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.