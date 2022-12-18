St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church feeds families with holiday grocery giveaway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One Lawton church is doing its part to help community members in need during the holiday season.

St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church hosted Groceries Against Hunger Saturday. The grocery giveaway ensures families have enough food for the holidays.

Each family received a box or bag with non-perishable items to feed them for Christmas.

Pastor Davidson Virgil said he wanted to provide food for children who may be missing out on daily meals while on break from school.

”Many children during this time may be missing out on meals, so we endeavor to bridge that gap,” Virgil said. “Programs like this ensure that even those children, especially those children have a meal during the holiday break.”

The church is hosting a community Christmas dinner next Friday, Dec 23. It’s from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1504 SW NH Jones Ave.

They’ll also be giving away winter coats and blankets.

