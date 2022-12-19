Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

14-year-old survives cardiac arrest from flu complications: ‘I’m just glad to be here’

A 14-year-old girl in Alabama is thankful to be alive after she nearly died from flu complications. (Source: WALA)
By Lee Peck and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A 14-year-old girl in Alabama is thankful to be alive after she nearly died from flu complications.

Mileigh Mothershead, a freshman at Satsuma High School just north of Mobile, spent several weeks at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital on a ventilator.

“I just remember, it was hard to breathe... It just all happened really fast,” Mileigh said.

Mileigh was admitted to the hospital on Halloween with pneumonia after she had the flu. Due to a rare blood disorder which makes it difficult for her body to fight off bacteria, Mileigh ended up in cardiac arrest. Her older sister Joeli died from the disorder in 2007.

“It kind of shocks me that I’m 14 years old and had cardiac arrest and I came out of it... I’m still here,” Mileigh said.

Mileigh’s mom Brittany Mothershead said her daughter went from being at school on a Thursday to being on a ventilator on a Tuesday.

Her family said her recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

“She’s had follow-up appointments since being home, and even her physicians are amazed at how good she looked because of how sick she was,” her mom said.

Now that Mileigh is back home for the holidays, this Christmas is extra special and one the family won’t soon forget.

“I’m just glad I’m here,” Mileigh said.

Mileigh hopes to return to in-class learning soon and is even preparing to compete in a pageant next month.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast 12/19 AM
Finish your Christmas shopping today before bitter cold moves in Thursday!
One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton
Victim of deadly motorcycle crash identified by family
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s
First Alert Forecast 12/17 PM
First Alert Forecast (12/17 PM)
Officials say they never got complaints about the individuals, but investigators picked up on...
Oklahoma Game Wardens file charges against alleged deer poachers

Latest News

Christopher Grider faces up to nearly 40 years for his charges related to his alleged actions...
Judge hears closing arguements in Christopher Grider Jan. 6 case
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
Canadian man accused of killing 5 had feud with condo board
FILE - R. Kelly's manager Donnell Russell leaves federal court, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in...
R. Kelly’s former manager gets a year in prison for theater threat
FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in...
States appeal to Supreme Court to keep immigration limits
FILE - Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead speaks with the media about his attempt to negotiate the...
Prosecutors: Fraud fed Brooklyn preacher’s flashy lifestyle