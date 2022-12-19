Chattanooga Public Schools investigating ‘incident’ of inappropriate physical contact

CHATTANOOGA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Superintendent of Chattanooga Public Schools says the district is looking into an incident which apparently happened on Thursday, December 15.

In a letter posted on the school’s website, Superintendent Jerry Brown wrote the district was made aware of a situation which occurred in the boy’s locker room prior to the junior high basketball game at Cyril.

The incident is alleged to involve “inappropriate physical contact” of a basketball player by other players.

Brown wrote they are “limited” in what they can say but they have contacted law enforcement and the Department of Human Services “as required by law.”

He says they are working with law enforcement and are deciding on discipline for those involved.

We will continue to follow this story and search for more details about exactly what happened. You can count on us to keep you updated.

