Comanche Nation Housing Authority programs help thousands of tribal elders in 2022

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Housing Authority announced a record-breaking year on Monday, after three of its major programs reached over 2,430 members in 2022, many of them tribal Elders.

CNHA provides safe and decent housing to low-income tribal members, in an effort to promote self-sufficiency.

According to a press release from CNHA, the Elder Rehabilitation Program served 347 Elders, the Elder Outreach Program supported over 1,000 Elders and the Home Improvement Emergency Repair Program (HIP) serviced 1,083 tribal members, doubling its performance in each program since 2021.

“Our team, that includes the Comanche Nation Business Committee (CBC) and program staff, consistently innovates our programs and strategies in order to optimize our outreach,” said Russell Sossamon, executive director of CNHA. “This year we collectively recognized a dire need for each of these specific programs and made an effort to maximize our resources. We successfully doubled the number of tribal members we reached throughout all three programs in 2022.”

The Elder Outreach Program, first launched in 2021, is one of the newest CNHA programs, which helps to optimize the outreach of the Elder Rehabilitation Programs by making it easier for Elders to ask for help.

“Through our continued efforts to serve our tribal members and community, we strive to prioritize our Elders,” said Sossamon. “Ensuring they have convenient access to safe and functional housing, helps strengthen and unify our overall community.”

The Elder Rehabilitation Program helps with home repair and handicap accessibility, while the HIP assists with emergency repairs which may be life-threatening or cause more excessive damage to the property.

For more information about Comanche Nation Housing Authority and the programs they offer, click here.

