Fire and Extreme Weather Safety Tips from the Lawton Fire Department

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the holidays comes an increase in chances for mishaps and fire possibilities.

7News spoke with Anthony Garibay, a Deputy Fire Marshall with the Lawton Fire Department, about ways to avoid a disaster this holiday season and prepare for that incoming extreme cold weather.

Garibay says to avoid an incident, it’s best to have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your home. Keep those smoke detectors up high and those carbon monoxide detectors down low!

For those with real Christmas trees or non-fire-resistant ones in their home: a wet tree is a happy tree. Garibay says that keeping it hydrated will help prevent a fire from spreading as quickly. A dry tree can go up in flames much more quicker. Keeping them away from a heating source, like electrical outlets, space heaters, fireplaces, and candles, are the best preventative measure.

And for everyone who likes to sleep with the Christmas tree lights on, Garibay says as long as you’re home, it’s perfectly fine to keep those lights on because you are in residence. However, it’s best to flip the switch and ensure they’re off when you aren’t home.

With the wintertime inevitably comes dangerously freezing temperatures, and preparedness can sometimes mean the difference between life and death, depending on the situation. Garibay says to ensure you’re actively following space heater safety by plugging them directly into a wall outlet rather than an extension cord or power strip. It’s also wise to ensure the space heaters have those safety measures built in so that if it tips over, it’ll shut off.

If you have to use a generator, make sure it is in a well-ventilated area and not inside the home whenever in use. And if you plan on traveling during extreme temperatures, it’s best to have a blanket, first aid kit, water, and a flare in the event something happens and your car shuts off.

