First Alert Forecast | 12/18PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to low 40s by daybreak tomorrow. Some light rain showers could develop but coverage will be rather limited and most will stay dry. With that being said, don’t be surprised if you see a sprinkle or two.

As the day goes on tomorrow, skies will gradually clear. We’ll see more sunshine by the afternoon with highs rising into the 50s for most. South to southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Gusts in the mid 20s are expected. Enjoy tomorrow because this is our last “normal” weather day for a while.

A cold front will advance south tomorrow evening shifting winds to the north. Expect highs to drop into the mid 40s for Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies with light north winds are also expected. Wind chill values with remain in the 30s/40s.

By Wednesday, south winds will return. This will keep highs in the mid 40s despite cloudy skies. Sustained winds at 10 to 20mph. Wind chill values again in the 30s/40s.

Thursday. Thursday will be one of the coldest days. Temperatures in the early morning hours will start in the 40s but as cold front #2 moves in, temperatures throughout the day will drop. At the same time, winds will increase. We’re looking at sustained north winds at 20 to 30mph with gusts into the 50s (possibly the 60s). Air temperatures by the afternoon will fall to the upper single digits to low teens. Wind chill values could drop as cold as 15 below zero by the 5PM.

Air temperatures Friday morning will be in the single digits for most but some to the north could drop below zero. With north winds gusting into the 20s & 30s, wind chill values Friday morning (near 3AM) will range from 15 below north to 5 below south.

With the arrival of the cold front will be some moisture. Models are hinting at snow showers for Caddo, Grady, Washita, Kiowa, Comanche and Stephens counties. I do not expect much snowfall but snow showers and gusty north winds will create low visibility problems if you’re out and about. I do not expect much (if any) accumulations as the highest chance for snow will be across northeastern Oklahoma, including Tulsa.

By 9AM Friday, wind chills will increase back into the single digits/teens. Highs on Friday will likely stay below 20 degrees for all locations. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Thankfully, we’re looking at mostly sunny skies.

Easier said than done but if you can avoid being outside Thurs/Fri than please do. If you cannot, limit your time outdoors and dress appropriately.

Christmas Eve will warm into the upper 20s to low 30s under a mix of sun and clouds. Light north winds at 5 to 15mph. Christmas Day will rise back into the low 40s with light south winds and sunshine.

Have a great week! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.