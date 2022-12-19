Kids customize sneakers in OKC Thunder Kicks For A Cause workshop

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Some lucky kids got to customize sneakers in the Kicks For A Cause workshop with an Oklahoma City Thunder player Sunday.

Each student received a new pair of Converse in their size to sketch, design and paint on.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous Alexander hosted youth from Poetry and Chill OKC Kids after school program.

Alexander said it’s only right to give back to the community that shows up to support his team’s basketball games.

“I just think it was a great opportunity to give back to the community,” Alexander said, “connect with some kids and kind of connect with something that I love to do as well and have a passion for, makes it more genuine and authentic.”

The workshop is part of the Thunder’s 15th season of Holiday Assist, which includes more than two dozen community engagements.

