Local organizations hold Christmas basket giveaway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Lawton church held a Christmas basket giveaway on Monday to help feed families over the Christmas holiday.

The giveaway was hosted by Prophetic Judah Kingdom International Ministries and Another Chance Outreach ministries.

This is the eighth year the ministries have held the giveaway, Pastor James Newton said their objective is not only to give families food this holiday season, but to also give them hope.

“Christmas is here and we’re just here giving food and hope to all the families during this time,” Newton said.”With all the things that are going on in the world, giving some hope is the most important thing that we have upon us... and that’s what we’re doing today.”

Participants received one basket per car.

Each contained plenty of food, including either turkey, hens or ham, dressing, cornbread and a variety of vegetables. Newton said they wanted to ensure recipients had a whole meal.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.