Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times

FALL RIVER, Mass. (Gray News) – A veteran in Massachusetts tested his luck, and it paid off in big ways.

Raymond Roberts Sr. said his intuition told him to buy several Lucky for Life tickets with the same numbers.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the numbers were a combination of anniversary dates and birthdays that he has been using in drawing games for over 20 years.

Roberts won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first five numbers on six tickets he bought for the drawing that took place last Wednesday.

He claimed his prizes at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters and chose a $390,000 cash option on five of his prizes for a total of $1,950,000 before taxes.

The veteran chose the annuity option for one of his prizes and received the first of a minimum of 20 annual payments of $25,000 before taxes.

Roberts said he plans to use a portion of his winnings to buy a motorcycle.

