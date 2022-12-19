Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Mangum woman killed in early Monday crash near Altus

The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. and troopers say Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. and troopers say Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.(Arizona's Family)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Altus early Monday morning.

According to an OHP report, Stacy Jones, 51, of Mangum was killed in the crash on County Road 201, 3 miles east of Altus.

The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. and troopers say Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash but no other information was available at the time the report was released.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast 12/19 AM
Finish your Christmas shopping today before bitter cold moves in Thursday!
One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton
Victim of deadly motorcycle crash identified by family
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s
First Alert Forecast 12/17 PM
First Alert Forecast (12/17 PM)
On After Hours with Cade Episode 2 we spoke with Steven Nuckolls, better known as Knuckles, a...
After Hours with Cade Episode 2: Knuckles

Latest News

On Monday, the Norman Police Department arrested 19-year-old Garrett Stotesbury on a...
Norman Police arrest 19-year-old on murder complaint following Sunday shooting
First Alert Forecast 12/19 AM
Finish your Christmas shopping today before bitter cold moves in Thursday!
Officials say they never got complaints about the individuals, but investigators picked up on...
Oklahoma Game Wardens file charges against alleged deer poachers
Each student received a new pair of Converse in their size to sketch, design and paint on.
Kids customize sneakers in OKC Thunder Kicks For A Cause workshop