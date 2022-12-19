Mangum woman killed in early Monday crash near Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Altus early Monday morning.

According to an OHP report, Stacy Jones, 51, of Mangum was killed in the crash on County Road 201, 3 miles east of Altus.

The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. and troopers say Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash but no other information was available at the time the report was released.

