Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Norman Police arrest 19-year-old on murder complaint following Sunday shooting

On Monday, the Norman Police Department arrested 19-year-old Garrett Stotesbury on a...
On Monday, the Norman Police Department arrested 19-year-old Garrett Stotesbury on a first-degree murder complaint following a shooting on Sunday.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, the Norman Police Department arrested 19-year-old Garrett Stotesbury on a first-degree murder complaint following a shooting on Sunday.

According to a press release from NPD, officers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the 800 block of Lexington St. around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a deceased 21-year-old male inside a vehicle.

Following an investigation of the scene and other details surrounding the incident, officers were able to identify Stotesbury as a suspect.

According to the Norman Police Department, detectives then interviewed Stotesbury, which resulted in his arrest. He was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center and is currently awaiting formal charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call NPD at (405) 321-1444, or Norman Crime Stoppers at (405) 366-7867.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast 12/19 AM
Finish your Christmas shopping today before bitter cold moves in Thursday!
One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton
Victim of deadly motorcycle crash identified by family
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s
First Alert Forecast 12/17 PM
First Alert Forecast (12/17 PM)
On After Hours with Cade Episode 2 we spoke with Steven Nuckolls, better known as Knuckles, a...
After Hours with Cade Episode 2: Knuckles

Latest News

The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. and troopers say Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mangum woman killed in early Monday crash near Altus
First Alert Forecast 12/19 AM
Finish your Christmas shopping today before bitter cold moves in Thursday!
Officials say they never got complaints about the individuals, but investigators picked up on...
Oklahoma Game Wardens file charges against alleged deer poachers
Each student received a new pair of Converse in their size to sketch, design and paint on.
Kids customize sneakers in OKC Thunder Kicks For A Cause workshop