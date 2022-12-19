Norman Police arrest 19-year-old on murder complaint following Sunday shooting

NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, the Norman Police Department arrested 19-year-old Garrett Stotesbury on a first-degree murder complaint following a shooting on Sunday.

According to a press release from NPD, officers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the 800 block of Lexington St. around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a deceased 21-year-old male inside a vehicle.

Following an investigation of the scene and other details surrounding the incident, officers were able to identify Stotesbury as a suspect.

According to the Norman Police Department, detectives then interviewed Stotesbury, which resulted in his arrest. He was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center and is currently awaiting formal charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call NPD at (405) 321-1444, or Norman Crime Stoppers at (405) 366-7867.

