Oklahoma Game Wardens file charges against alleged deer poachers

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Oklahoma Game Wardens filed charges against accused poachers this week in Major County.

The two men allegedly shot and killed 11 deer from public road ways.

Wardens say the total amount charged is $11,400 in fines, court costs, and restitutions.

Officials say they never got complaints about the individuals, but investigators picked up on what was happening through observation.

