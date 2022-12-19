Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Owner charged after lineman attacked by 5 pit bulls at work, sheriff’s office says

David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by...
David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by negligence and five counts of violation of the county’s pit bull ordinance.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – The owner of five full-blooded pit bulls was arrested Monday, days after a utility worker was attacked by the dogs.

Authorities said Ivan Bubba Rawles III was working as a lineman for Delta Electric when he was mauled by the pit bulls after he finished a service call.

According to the sheriff’s office, the worker’s vehicle became stuck after he was reversing down a long driveway. The pack of dogs approached Rawles while he was walking back towards the home.

The lineman was flown to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by negligence and five counts of violation of the county’s pit bull ordinance.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said Smith shot and killed one of the dogs during the attack, and the others were euthanized.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast 12/19 AM
Finish your Christmas shopping today before bitter cold moves in Thursday!
One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton
Victim of deadly motorcycle crash identified by family
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s
First Alert Forecast 12/17 PM
First Alert Forecast (12/17 PM)
On After Hours with Cade Episode 2 we spoke with Steven Nuckolls, better known as Knuckles, a...
After Hours with Cade Episode 2: Knuckles

Latest News

FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel unveils criminal referral against Donald Trump and associates
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 near Toronto before officer kills him
Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the House January 6 Committee, talks about the aftermath of the...
House Jan. 6 panel chair: Country remains ' in strange and uncharted waters'
FILE - The buggy was rear-ended by a car, went off the roadway and ejected two children,...
1 child dead, another injured after crash involving horse and buggy
The company is refunding $245 million to customers who fell victim to so-called “dark patterns"...
Fortnite maker to pay more than half a billion dollars to settle FTC cases