2 sent to hospital after west Lawton wreck

It happened just outside of the Walmart on 67th street.
It happened just outside of the Walmart on 67th street.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Lawton.

It happened just outside of the Walmart on 67th street.

The crash involved two vehicles.

A black pickup which had significant damage to the front end and a car which was sent crashing through someone’s fence and ended up in their backyard.

According to police, the brown car failed to yield as it pulled on to 67th Street and was struck by the black pickup, sending the car through the fence.

