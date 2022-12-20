Cyril resident appointed “Oklahoma State Poet Laureate”

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Jay Snider was appointed the title of “Oklahoma State Poet Laureate” by Gov. Stitt for 2023-2024.

Snider’s focus is on cowboy poetry and preserving the stories of Oklahoma’s western heritage.

He’s widely known for his contributions to the Chisolm Trail Heritage Center and for attending many national and regional events.

“I was honored to even be considered for the position,” Snider said. “Started out, basically I just wanted to try to preserve some of the old stories that I’d heard.”

Snider hopes to use this opportunity to travel across the state to connect and share stories with other poet enthusiasts.

He also hopes that the younger generation will continue to preserve these stories.

“I was fortunate to be raised by a lot of guys who were good storytellers, but when those oldtimers are gone, then the stories are gone, so it’s important that we capture those stories before they are gone.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.