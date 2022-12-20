First Alert Forecast | 12/19PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect on Thursday and Friday as we are cautiously watching the advancement of an extremely cold arctic airmass that will spread across most of the country, including down here in the Southern Plains. A strong and quickly-moving cold front will sweep through Texoma on Thursday morning in the hours just before sunrise, causing a sharp drop in temperatures. Temps around first light will be around the low 30s, falling to the low 20s & upper teens by midday and the low teens in the afternoon.

As if the temperatures weren’t already freezing enough, the wind chills are going to be dangerously cold. Winds behind the front will breeze out of the north at 20-30 mph, with wind gusts up to 40-50 mph! This will lead to feels-like temperatures in the single digits and the negatives (that’s right, below zero!) before lunchtime. Avoid spending time outdoors as much as you can on Thursday, as the risk of frostbite will be high. If you do have to be outside, bundle up and do anything to keep your extremities warm. And freeze preparations and winterization should be done as soon as possible (before the end of the day on Wednesday), and make sure to bring your pets inside. For those on the road, take caution as the strong wind gusts may cause dangerous driving conditions (especially on the highways and interstate), as well as letting time for your car to warm up before driving.

Another impediment could be the development of some light snow Thursday morning with the cold front. Snow coverage looks to stay northeast of Texoma, though northern and southern counties might be able to catch some snow flurries falling from the sky. Accumulation won’t be more than a dusting for those who are even able to see the isolated light snowfall, though combined with the breezy winds could allow for low visibility conditions.

Air temperatures Friday morning will be in the single digits for most but some to the north could drop below zero. With north winds gusting up to 15-25 mph, wind chill values on Friday morning around sunrise still be in the negatives, eventually warming up into the single digits & teens due to mostly sunny skies. Air temperatures in the afternoon are still going to be chilly nonetheless in the upper teens and low 20s.

Christmas Eve will warm into the upper 20s to low 30s under a mix of sun and clouds. Christmas Day will rise back into the low 40s with light southwest winds and tons of sunshine. Although much warmer, Sunday will still feel cool overall, but at least we’ll get to experience a Christmas that feels a little like winter without the risk of dangerous outdoor temperatures.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

