First Alert Forecast (12/20 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Only a couple more days to get your Christmas shopping and preparations finished, and that’s only because the holiday weekend is a short time away, but because a blast of cold arctic air is set to arrive less than 48 hours from now, greatly deteriorating outside conditions.

Before then, today and tomorrow are going to be fairly nice weather-wise with a mix of sun and clouds this morning & afternoon and slightly cloudier skies on Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid/upper 40s for most, with outliers in our far northern and southern counties seeing low 40s and low 50s respectfully. Winds will be out of the north/northeast today at 10-15 mph, becoming slightly breezier tomorrow out of the south at 10-20 mph.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect on Thursday and Friday as we are cautiously watching the advancement of an extremely cold arctic airmass that will spread across most of the country, including down here in the Southern Plains. A strong and quickly-moving cold front will sweep through Texoma on Thursday morning in the hours just before sunrise, causing a sharp drop in temperatures. Model guidance since yesterday has hinted at a slightly faster moving cold front that could bring these frigid and windy conditions to Southwest Oklahoma just a few hours after midnight. Temps around first light will be around the low 30s, falling to the low 20s & upper teens by midday and the low teens in the afternoon.

As if the temperatures weren’t already freezing enough, the wind chills are going to be dangerously cold. Winds behind the front will breeze out of the north at 20-30 mph, with wind gusts up to 40-50 mph! This will lead to feels-like temperatures in the single digits and the negatives (below-zero) before lunchtime. A Wind Chill Watch is in place for everywhere in Southwest Oklahoma and nearly all of Northwest Texas starting Thursday morning and lasting until midday Friday. Avoid spending time outdoors as much as you can on Thursday, as the risk of frostbite will be high. If you do have to be outside, bundle up and do anything to keep your extremities warm. And freeze preparations and winterization should be done as soon as possible (before the end of the day on Wednesday), and make sure to bring your pets inside. For those on the road, take caution as the strong wind gusts may cause dangerous driving conditions (especially on the highways and interstate), as well as letting time for your car to warm up before driving.

It may seem like we are rehashing the same talking points, but that’s because model confidence has been high on the atmospheric set-up progressing this way since this past weekend, even down to the timing and intensity of the cold front and arctic airmass. At this point any changes in the forecast would be minor variations in both arrival of the cold air and intensity of the wind chills, but no matter what it is going to be frigidly cold and extremely windy.

Christmas Eve will warm into the low 30s under a mostly sunny skies, getting back above freezing for some by the afternoon after spending the previous 2 and a half days below 32°. Christmas Day will rise back into the low 40s with light southwest winds and tons of sunshine. The warming trend that starts this weekend will continue through the following days, getting us back into the 50s as early as Monday and even nearing above average temperatures by the middle of next week.

