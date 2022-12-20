Homes on Ferris Ave. decorate for Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber’s holiday contest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to announce the winners of the holiday home decorating contest.

Homes participating are on Ferris Ave., that lead to the Holiday in the Park display in Elmer Thomas Park.

Chamber President Krista Ratliff said they look for originality, creativity and of course, décor that brings the Christmas spirit to life.

“I really enjoy watching the community members get engaged, get involved and to see the transformation of their home,” Ratliff said. “This is our second year in doing this contest and it’s a huge difference from this year to last year. Even Arvest Bank on the corner of 2nd St. and Ferris got engaged.”

In total, the Chamber is giving away $200 to winners. The first place champion gets a $100 Grow the 580 certificate, which can be redeemed at more than 50 local businesses.

The winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

