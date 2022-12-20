Hungry Hearts preparing for annual Christmas dinner

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry in Lawton is preparing to serve their annual Christmas meal, but this year it’s just a little bit different.

Typically, the ministry provides a meal on Christmas Day, but this year they’re sticking to their regular feeding schedule of Tuesday through Thursday.

The Christmas meal this year will be a spaghetti dinner on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Interim Director for Hungry Hearts said with the holidays comes an increase in the amount of people needing assistance.

“Holidays are peak time for us,” Keshonna Davis, Interim Director for Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, said. “We have a lot of people that, of course, you know, times get harder around holidays. Financial demands get a little higher during the holidays, electric bill gets a little higher, so yeah, holidays are definitely a peak time for us. We have a lot of people that need more help.”

This year they changed the serving schedule so they could be mindful of their volunteers and staff, and allow them to spend the holidays with their family.

