Rollover crash closes part of Highway 36

FAXON, Okla. (KSWO) - First responders were called to the scene of a rollover crash on Tuesday morning which sent at least one person to the hospital.

The wreck happened around 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 36 and Logue Chapel between Faxon and Chattanooga.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol had to shut down the road while crews treated the patient and cleared the roadway.

We will bring you updates on this story once we receive the crash report from troopers.

