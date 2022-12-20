Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rollover crash closes part of Highway 36

The wreck happened around 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 36 and Logue Chapel...
The wreck happened around 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 36 and Logue Chapel between Faxon and Chattanooga.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAXON, Okla. (KSWO) - First responders were called to the scene of a rollover crash on Tuesday morning which sent at least one person to the hospital.

The wreck happened around 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 36 and Logue Chapel between Faxon and Chattanooga.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol had to shut down the road while crews treated the patient and cleared the roadway.

We will bring you updates on this story once we receive the crash report from troopers.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerously frigid temperatures on their way to southwest Oklahoma
Dangerously frigid temperatures on their way to southwest Oklahoma
First Alert Forecast 12/19 AM
Finish your Christmas shopping today before bitter cold moves in Thursday!
The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. and troopers say Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mangum woman killed in early Monday crash near Altus
The incident is alleged to involve “inappropriate physical contact” of a basketball player by...
Chattanooga Public Schools investigating ‘incident’ of inappropriate physical contact
Officials say they never got complaints about the individuals, but investigators picked up on...
Oklahoma Game Wardens file charges against alleged deer poachers

Latest News

Cyril resident appointed “Oklahoma State Poet Laureate”
Dangerously frigid temperatures on their way to southwest Oklahoma
Dangerously frigid temperatures on their way to southwest Oklahoma
"Heros of Old", one of Jay Snider's poems.
Cyril resident appointed “Oklahoma State Poet Laureate”
The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to announce the winners of the...
Homes on Ferris Ave. decorate for Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber’s holiday contest