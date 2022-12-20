Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Woman finds sick bald eagle in driveway

After finding a sick bald eagle, a woman in Georgetown County is making sure the bird gets treated. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina stepped outside to quite the surprise when she found a sick bald eagle in her driveway.

Noticing the bird was sick or injured, the woman took it to a Georgetown County fire station for help.

Fire crews said they then contacted the Center for Birds of Prey, a bird sanctuary in Awendaw.

The center agreed to take the bird in for evaluation and treatment, where it is recovering. Officials didn’t clarify what was wrong with the bird.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerously frigid temperatures on their way to southwest Oklahoma
Dangerously frigid temperatures on their way to southwest Oklahoma
First Alert Forecast 12/19 AM
Finish your Christmas shopping today before bitter cold moves in Thursday!
The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. and troopers say Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mangum woman killed in early Monday crash near Altus
The incident is alleged to involve “inappropriate physical contact” of a basketball player by...
Chattanooga Public Schools investigating ‘incident’ of inappropriate physical contact
Officials say they never got complaints about the individuals, but investigators picked up on...
Oklahoma Game Wardens file charges against alleged deer poachers

Latest News

Snake Island has become a symbol of defiance.
A tour of Ukraine's Snake Island
FILE - A woman in Afghanistan is selling crafts.
Taliban bans women from universities in Afghanistan
In September, a DNA sample of “John Doe 1978” helped investigators identify the teen as Kenneth...
Police use DNA to identify teen found dead on the street in 1978
The wreck happened around 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 36 and Logue Chapel...
Rollover crash closes part of Highway 36