Chattanooga Public School faces controversial allegations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As Chattanooga Public Schools said they are dealing with an incident which happened last week, and now a Chattanooga family is speaking out about a separate encounter which left their son hurt by one of the schools coaches.

Chattanooga Public School’s sports division has recently been involved in a pair of allegations against the men’s basketball program.

At the end of October, Augustus Neal said he was studying at a friends house when a dispute with one of the team’s coaches turned physical.

Now the family is wondering why the coach did not face any consequences.

“I mean I just don’t understand where it comes into play that a 35-year-old man can break a kids ankle and it just be okay, but they did label it “horseplay” but it’s just a way to blow it off I guess but I am a very aggravated mother,” said Kari.

The incident did not happen on school grounds but the police and school were notified.

“The fact that nobody’s batted an eye, a bunch of people have, but a bunch of people have tried to just sweep it under the rug and ignore it, and so I’m really annoyed and frustrated,” said Augustus.

After the incident with the coach his mother, Kari Neal said her son is no longer comfortable at the school he has attended since pre-school.

“We have several students that give him dirty looks at school and make him feel real out of place and awkward,” said Kari.

I reached out to the school’s superintendent, Jerry Brown who said he cannot give any specific details about any confidential personnel matters, but verified the coach is still employed and working with the District.

Police Chief Rob Stallcup said he did all he could do for the family but he doesn’t have the final say in the decision of the district attorney.

“My job is to compile all the information, all the statements to report and present to the district attorney which is what I did. The district attorney decided there was not enough there to criminally charge either party,” said Stallcup.

This isn’t the only incident involving the school district, on Monday the school released a statement saying they’re investigating a case of quote “inappropriate physical contact of a basketball player by other players” in the locker room before Thursday’s Junior High Basketball game in Cyril.

They also said they contacted law enforcement and are cooperating with the investigation.

Chief Stallcup said he could not go into much detail but said the recent incident involves the Junior High boys basketball team.

He said these incidents are very unfortunate and wants the investigation to be fair.

“Because of the prior incident and everything that’s the main reason why I called OSBI in to handle the investigations,” he said.

Augustus’s mother does have one last message for all the parents at the school.

“If you have a problem speak out, nothing can be done if we don’t speak out, you got to. There’s other people in this town right now that have issues with the same guy but they don’t go to the school because the know it’s going to be pushed over,” she said.

Chief Stallcup says OSBI will take several weeks to complete their investigation on the latest incident.

