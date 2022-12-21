Christmas carolers serenade retirement home, Lawton-Fort Sill VA Center residents

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Volunteers spent the day serenading veterans and retirees in Lawton with Christmas carols.

The group started at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center with tunes like, “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and “Jingle Bells.”

They also brought the holiday cheer to the Brookridge Retirement Community, Brentwood Senior Living, the Chateau of Lawton and Ten Oaks Place.

Joslyn Wood coordinated the 20 carolers.

She said she wanted everyone to feel remembered this holiday season.

“I think it’s really important around the holidays that nobody is forgotten,” Wood said, “and we should all just do our best to spread love and good cheer.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus also stopped by to take photos with veterans.

Other carols included “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” and “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”

Some volunteers even brought sweet treats like candy canes for the residents to enjoy.

