City of Lawton to host its first Black History Month Art Show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Division will host its first-ever Black History Month Pop-Up show next year, and is seeking art pieces from local Black artists.

The show will take place for all of Black History Month in February at McMahon Memorial Auditorium and feature original work from contemporary Black artists with a connection to Lawton or Southwest Oklahoma.

Michell Rosario, Community Events and Outreach Coordinator for the Arts and Humanities Division, said representation and diversity are important.

“As long as I’ve lived in Lawton, I have not seen an art exhibit that showcases the diversity of all people of color of our great City of Lawton and their different backgrounds,” Rosario said. “There are a lot of talented artists in Lawton, and I am proud to provide them a platform to exhibit their work during Black History Month.”

Those interested in having their work showcased should contact Rosario at michell.rosario@lawtonok.gov for more information.

