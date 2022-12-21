Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

First Alert Forecast | 12/20PM

A wind chill watch is now in place for ALL counties until Friday morning.
By Lexie Walker
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerously frigid temperatures on their way to southwest Oklahoma
Dangerously frigid temperatures on their way to southwest Oklahoma
First Alert Forecast 12/19 AM
Finish your Christmas shopping today before bitter cold moves in Thursday!
The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. and troopers say Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mangum woman killed in early Monday crash near Altus
The incident is alleged to involve “inappropriate physical contact” of a basketball player by...
Chattanooga Public Schools investigating ‘incident’ of inappropriate physical contact
Officials say they never got complaints about the individuals, but investigators picked up on...
Oklahoma Game Wardens file charges against alleged deer poachers

Latest News

A wind chill watch is now in place for ALL counties until Friday morning.
First Alert 7 Forecast
Dangerously frigid temperatures on their way to southwest Oklahoma
Dangerously frigid temperatures on their way to southwest Oklahoma
While the cold is still days away, most locations are already until a wind chill watch!
First Alert Forecast | 12/19PM
While the cold is still days away, most locations are already until a wind chill watch!
First Alert 7 Forecast