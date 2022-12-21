Lawton man charged with Reckless Conduct with a Firearm

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is facing several firearm charges, including reckless conduct.

According court documents, Lawton Police officers were called out to 35-year-old Maximilano Rodriguez’s home on NE Willow Way lane Monday afternoon, on reports of shots fired.

When they got there, officers reportedly found Rodriguez waving around a pistol.

Rodriguez, who according to court documents smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, told police there were two people in the attic.

Investigators said police found several bullet holes in the ceiling and walls of the residence.

Rodriguez is charged with reckless conduct with a firearm and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

