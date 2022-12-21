Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton man charged with Reckless Conduct with a Firearm

By Destany Fuller
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is facing several firearm charges, including reckless conduct.

According court documents, Lawton Police officers were called out to 35-year-old Maximilano Rodriguez’s home on NE Willow Way lane Monday afternoon, on reports of shots fired.

When they got there, officers reportedly found Rodriguez waving around a pistol.

Rodriguez, who according to court documents smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, told police there were two people in the attic.

Investigators said police found several bullet holes in the ceiling and walls of the residence.

Rodriguez is charged with reckless conduct with a firearm and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerously frigid temperatures on their way to southwest Oklahoma
Dangerously frigid temperatures on their way to southwest Oklahoma
First Alert Forecast 12/19 AM
Finish your Christmas shopping today before bitter cold moves in Thursday!
The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. and troopers say Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mangum woman killed in early Monday crash near Altus
The incident is alleged to involve “inappropriate physical contact” of a basketball player by...
Chattanooga Public Schools investigating ‘incident’ of inappropriate physical contact
Officials say they never got complaints about the individuals, but investigators picked up on...
Oklahoma Game Wardens file charges against alleged deer poachers

Latest News

Meaghan Reed was arrested Sunday for allegedly bringing drugs into the Lawton Correctional...
Lawton woman faces felony charge for bringing contraband into jail
Weiyong Liu is charged with a felony count of sexual battery.
Sexual Battery arrest out of Lawton massage spa
The USS Oklahoma City’s anchor is a Naval memorial in Lawton, thanks to Eagle Scout Matthew...
USS Oklahoma City anchor monument dedicated in Elmer Thomas Park
The USS Oklahoma City’s anchor is a Naval memorial in Lawton, thanks to Eagle Scout Matthew...
USS Oklahoma City anchor monument dedicated in Elmer Thomas Park