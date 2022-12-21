Expert Connections
Lawton woman faces felony charge for bringing contraband into jail

By Destany Fuller
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman faces a felony charge for bringing contraband into a jail.

Meaghan Reed was arrested Sunday for allegedly bringing drugs into the Lawton Correctional Facility.

Investigators said the 27-year-old brought a package wrapped in electrical tape into the facility.

They also said she told them the package contained, quote. “blue pills, white pills and marijuana.”

Reed is being held on a $10,000 bond. If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison.

