Lawton woman faces felony charge for bringing contraband into jail

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman faces a felony charge for bringing contraband into a jail.

Meaghan Reed was arrested Sunday for allegedly bringing drugs into the Lawton Correctional Facility.

Investigators said the 27-year-old brought a package wrapped in electrical tape into the facility.

They also said she told them the package contained, quote. “blue pills, white pills and marijuana.”

Reed is being held on a $10,000 bond. If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison.

