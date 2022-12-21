Expert Connections
Roger the Elf lands on LPD’s shelf

LPD participates with Elf on the Shelf making an addition to the force with Roger.
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On December 13, the Lawton Police Department gained a new recruit to the force.

“The story behind Elf on the Shelf is that he’s known for mischief, but we wanted to spin it a little bit and show that he’s helping us and he’s clumsy,” said LPD’s Public Information Officer Chris Blessing.

Roger the Elf came to life when Det. Hallagan transferred his home traditions to the station, knowing that the holiday season can be difficult for some.

“Especially during the holiday season, you know, being a police officer nowadays we don’t see the best when we hit the streets. So, when we can come back to the station, see a little bit of holiday cheer, some Christmas cheer, and definitely boost morale,” Blessing said. “You can’t put a price tag on that.”

Along with boosting morale in the station, the department is posting photos on social media of Roger helping out with different activities, like, field-training, making a presentation, and walking the K-9 units.

Blessing recalls, “The biggest goal is to: A. Show the Christmas spirit, the holiday spirit, and then B. Also to show the public that we’re human too. We have families, we’re creative, we like to have fun.”

You can check out Roger the Elf’s exciting life at the station on the Lawton Police Department Facebook!

