Sexual Battery arrest out of Lawton massage spa

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have arrested a man they say was behind multiple sexual misconduct incidents at a massage spa.

Weiyong Liu is charged with a felony count of sexual battery.

According to court documents, an undercover detective requested a full body massage at the business Liu worked at.

During the massage he reportedly touched the detective inappropriately, after which he was immediately arrested.

Liu is set to appear in court in early March.

