USS Oklahoma City anchor monument dedicated in Elmer Thomas Park

By Pepper Purpura
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton may be known as an Army city because of Fort Sill, but now there’s a place to reflect on the contributions of a different branch of the military.

A piece of a Nuclear Submarine has a new home on land.

The vessel’s anchor is now a Naval memorial in Lawton, thanks to Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar.

“It’s basically here to honor all navy, really any veteran in this town,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar said he heard the U.S.S. Oklahoma City was going to be decommissioned last December and decided a piece of it needed to be saved.

“Memorabilia has stories so I think it’s really important for someone to look at something and know that it means something,” Aguilar said.

To make the project happen, Aguilar needed some help.

His determination impressed Curtis Brown at the Washington Navy Yard.

“He is pretty determined,” Brown said. “Like me in some ways, where he’s been told no or roadblocks a lot. Oftentimes people do not have someone there to help them. I felt like I owed it to him. He was trying very hard and I had the ability to help him.”

Together, they managed to create a place people can understand the sacrifices and contributions of the navy.

“I think if you have something tangible you can look and see the bruises on it, the battle scars. That’s just the places it’s been and the things it’s served for,” Aguilar said.

The memorial also earned Aguilar his Eagle Scout title.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

