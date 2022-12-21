Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Holiday Gate Hours

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Things at Fort Sill are winding down for the holidays, but some staple recreational activities are still available over the break.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about upcoming holiday gate hours and what activities are still accessible for soldiers on post.

Dec. 24 through Dec. 26, Scott Gate (Fort Sill Blvd) and Key Gate West (I-44) will be the only open and available entrances.

Some everyday activities still open and accessible on post are the Fort Sill Landmark Museum and Visitor Center, the Twin Oaks Bowling Center, The Fort Sill Golf Course, and the Rod and Gun club.

In addition, the post offers a variety of stay-back activities for those unable to leave for the holidays. From 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, they’ll be taking soldiers for a hike at Mount Scott. They have an array of events lined up daily until Jan. 1.

For more information on available recreational activities on Fort Sill, times of operation, and a full list of stay-back events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

