80-year-old builds massive 400-piece nativity scene that’s 50 years in the making

He started his prosperous project in 1975. It’s a decoration left behind by his father. (Source: WJAR, EUGENIO MILANO, CNN)
By Sam Read
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) – An 80-year-old man in Rhode Island has created an elaborate nativity scene nearly 50 years in the making.

Eugenio “Geno” Milano’s home features a larger-than-life handmade nativity scene that you have to see to believe.

“I’m happy making people happy because I got a lot of people coming around and they enjoyed it,” Milano said.

Being raised as a proud Italian Catholic, he started his prosperous project in 1975. It’s a tradition left behind by his father.

“Growing up, we never had a Christmas tree in our house. We always had this nativity scene,” Milano’s daughter Cinzia Pereira said.

Initially, the nativity scene was contained in a room on the third floor of his house.

Now, it has moved to the entire first floor and outside, where he used his hands to build a customized Christmas creation consisting of more than 400 figures.

“Every year it’s different – he changes it up,” Pereira explained.

Milano starts in October putting decorations in their place – no detail too small, right down to the green grass.

“It’s just something he is so proud of and proud to keep that tradition going,” Pereira said.

Milano said knowing his dad would be impressed with the display is the best gift he could receive this holiday season.

Copyright 2022 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

