Boys and Girls Club hosts Christmas Party

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club held a Christmas party Thursday morning.

The party started early in the morning with hot chocolate and treats.

Partygoers then opened gifts which were provided by Target, Mrs. Cruz’s fifth grade class at Woodland Hills, and the College of Nursing Student Association.

The students also received a personalized letter from Santa.

Jacobi Crowley with the Boys and Girls Club said events like this are as important for the adults as they are for the kids.

“As an adult, we don’t understand that Christmas is a joy, especially to kids,” he said. " Not just with gifts, in general, with the overall holiday spirit.”

Crowley said the kids had a great time getting to open some gifts before Christmas.

