Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Boys and Girls Club hosts Christmas Party

The Salvation Army Boys and Girls club had a Christmas party Thursday morning.
The Salvation Army Boys and Girls club had a Christmas party Thursday morning.(KSWO)
By Diamond Hubbard
Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club held a Christmas party Thursday morning.

The party started early in the morning with hot chocolate and treats.

Partygoers then opened gifts which were provided by Target, Mrs. Cruz’s fifth grade class at Woodland Hills, and the College of Nursing Student Association.

The students also received a personalized letter from Santa.

Jacobi Crowley with the Boys and Girls Club said events like this are as important for the adults as they are for the kids.

“As an adult, we don’t understand that Christmas is a joy, especially to kids,” he said. " Not just with gifts, in general, with the overall holiday spirit.”

Crowley said the kids had a great time getting to open some gifts before Christmas.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Horn is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond for capital murder and aggravated...
Fedex driver accused of killing Athena Strand to face more charges for separate offense
Josypheine Marsh was born four months early and will spend the holidays at OU Children’s...
Hobart family struggling after baby comes four months early
Winter weather is now upon us and with temperatures dipping dangerously low, pipes in your home...
How to protect your pipes in the cold
A westbound section of I-44 north of Elgin was closed for almost two hours on Thursday after a...
Jack-knifed semi shuts down westbound I-44 north of Elgin
Comanche County Emergency Management is teaming up with Lawton First Baptist Church, the...
Lawton homeless hope to find a place to keep warm during below-freezing temperatures

Latest News

Lawton Animal Welfare receives donated beds.
Lawton Animal Welfare receives donations
Furry Friend Friday: Guinea Pig
Furry Friend Friday: Guinea Pig
The Lawton community pulls together to create warming centers
Lawton community pulls together to create warming centers
Olustee-Eldorado practicing for their next competition.
Olustee-Eldorado Public School holds their own against larger schools in E-sports competition
The Lawton community pulls together to create warming centers
Lawton Warming Centers