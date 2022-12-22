Extreme cold prompts Holiday in the Park changes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Due to expected extreme winter weather, City of Lawton officials announced a few changes to operations at Holiday in the Park.

The Lawton Community Theater’s Friends and Family performance set for the Christmas weekend has been canceled, and the Petting Zoo is closing early due to the extreme cold.

However, other operations, like the Ferris Wheel, Ice Rink and Viridian Coffee, will remain in place during normal hours:

Thursday, Dec. 22nd: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec 23rd: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24th: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: Dec. 25th: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Anyone going to Holiday in Park is reminded to dress warm and take any needed precautions when heading outside in the cold temperatures.

