Pet of The Week

Family dog kills 4-day-old baby girl, police say

Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly...
Police in Arkansas say they’re investigating an incident where a newborn baby was reportedly killed by a dog.(Blacqbook via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (Gray News) - Police in Arkansas say a baby has died after it was bitten by a dog.

According to the Cave Springs Police Department, officers responded to a home on Dec. 14 regarding a family dog that bit a four-day-old baby.

Authorities said the newborn suffered severe injuries to her head and was transported to a hospital.

The baby girl was flown to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock but eventually died.

According to police, the dog, a 3-year-old Siberian Husky, was seized and euthanized by a veterinary service in accordance with state law.

Cave Springs police did not immediately identify the family involved but said the incident remains under investigation.

