Fedex driver accused of killing Athena Strand to face more charges for separate offense

Tanner Horn is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond for capital murder and aggravated...
Tanner Horn is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond for capital murder and aggravated kidnapping and will now face extra charges.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TEXAS (KSWO) - The FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old Athena Strand is now facing more charges, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

Tanner Horn is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond for capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

However, according to Wise County officials, Horner is also facing three additional counts of sexual assault of a minor from 2013.

The new charges are not related to the kidnapping and death of Athena Strand, however, according to police the publicity of the case encouraged the alleged victims to come forward.

On Nov. 30th, Horn allegedly kidnapped Strand after he struck her with his delivery truck and was afraid the girl would report it.

According to arrest affidavits, Horn delivered packages for FedEx but worked for a subcontractor.

He is currently scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5.

