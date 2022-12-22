First Alert Forecast | 12/21PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

“Twas the night before the cold front, and all through Texoma, every heater was running, even in Nocona.” Okay enough of the bad Christmas rhymes. Most get giddy the night before the holiday, too excited to sleep for what may lay under the tree. Meteorologists on the other hand, are eager the night before the arrival of a significant weather pattern. While the conditions will be very frigid and extremely windy, something that no-one (not even us meteorologists) are looking forward to, we still get astonished by the power of the Earth’s atmosphere. And much like you being able to show off that new present you received, we enjoy the prospect of being able to share with you all the cool graphics, numbers, and science indicating how cold and gusty it is outside.

So lets get into it. Temperatures tonight will start off in the low 40s and upper 30s with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. This will last until around 3-4 AM, when the cold front will reach I-40, and subsequently our far northern Texoma counties. The front will continue plunging south, getting to Lawton around 5 AM, Wichita Falls around 6 AM, and finally reaching the southern boundary of our viewing area between 7-8 AM. Behind this front, there will be a rapid change in both temperature and winds, a feeling of whiplash as we will be asking ourselves “wait, do we live in Antarctica now?”.

During tomorrow morning following the passage of the cold front, winds will quickly shift out of the north at 25-35 mph, with wind gusts up to 40-50 mph. Temperatures and feels-like temps will rapidly drop as well, with wind chills falling about 35 degrees and falling below zero over the course of a couple hours. This will all occur before the sun rises in the east. Throughout the day for Thursday, winds will continue to be breezy out of the north at 20-30 mph, with wind gusts gradually decreasing (though still strong). Temperatures will stay in the teens, only reaching around 15° for a high for most places, with wind chills remaining in the negatives. Expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies.

Wind chills will continue to stay below zero through the morning hours on Friday, only getting back into the single and double digits that afternoon, eventually topping out in the teens. Actual temperatures will stay below freezing in the low 20s. Winds will be much more bearable out of the northeast at 10-15 mph, with wind gusts not that much higher. Skies will be cloudy through most of the day.

We will finally get back to the freezing mark on Saturday, though we look to ONLY reach the low 30s for a high that afternoon. Clouds will clear for the most part, with the reemergence of mostly sunny skies being an sign that the freezing cold daytime temps are behind us. Winds will be light out of the south.

For Christmas Day on Sunday, we will start off with morning lows in the mid/upper teens, with temperatures that afternoon warming up into the low/mid 40s. So still cool overall but thankfully not cold. Sky coverage will be a mix of sun and clouds.

Next week will build upon the newfound warming trend, increasing into the 50s for some as early as Monday, with all of us in the 50s by Tuesday. We will continue to climb from there, getting into above-average territory next Wednesday in the low 60s.

