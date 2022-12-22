First Alert Forecast (12/22 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight, we will see a mix of partly cloudy skies and mostly clear skies. While winds won’t be nearly as strong as today, they will still be breezy out of the north at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Because of this, wind chills will continue to stay anywhere between 0° to -10° overnight. Actual temperatures will be in the single digits and low double digits by sunrise.

Wind chills will continue to stay below zero through the morning hours on Friday, only getting back into the single and double digits that afternoon, eventually topping out in the teens. Actual temperatures will stay below freezing in the low 20s. Winds will be much more bearable out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, with wind gusts not that much higher. Skies will be mostly cloudy through much of the day.

We will finally get back to the freezing mark on Saturday, though we look to only reach the low 30s for a high that afternoon. Clouds will clear for the most part, with the reemergence of mostly sunny skies being an sign that the freezing cold daytime temps are behind us. Winds will be light out of the south.

For Christmas Day on Sunday, we will start off with morning lows in the mid/upper teens, with temperatures that afternoon warming up into the low/mid 40s. So still cool overall but thankfully not cold. Sky coverage will be a mix of sun and clouds.

Next week will build upon the newfound warming trend, increasing into the upper 40s and low 50s on Monday, with all of us in the 50s by Tuesday. We will continue to climb from there, getting into above-average territory next Wednesday in the low 60s.

