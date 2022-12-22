Hobart family struggling after baby comes four months early

HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - A Hobart family is praying for a Christmas miracle this holiday season. Their baby girl is fighting for her life after being born prematurely.

This Christmas, the Marsh and Buffinton families thought they’d be welcoming a happy, healthy girl into the world.

Instead, Josypheine Marsh showed up four months early and will spend the holiday at OU Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“It’s been rough,” said Josypheine’s father, Hunter Marsh.

Her mother, Ambrasia, started bleeding one day in late September and reached out to her sister-in-law, June Heath.

That’s when Josypheine came into the world four months earlier than expected.

“She called me and could barely talk because she was hurting so bad,” June said, “so I drove over there. She was laying on the bathroom floor, almost unconscious.”

An ambulance took Ambrasia to Elk View Hospital in Hobart. The hospital doesn’t deliver babies, but they didn’t have a choice this time.

Nurses and doctors jumped into action, keeping Josypheine alive until a helicopter could take her to OU. She weighed only one pound and four ounces.

Now five pounds, 11 ounces, Josypheine is struggling with brain bleeds and fluid in her lungs.

“A rollercoaster,” said Hunter’s mom Kara Buffinton. “One minute, she’s good. The next minute she’s got two, three infections.”

Ambrasia is okay, but she must stay with Josypheine for at least six hours a day. The young parents both lost their jobs following the tragedy, putting them at risk to lose their home.

Kara started a GoFundMe to help with bills and gas money for the family to drive back and forth from Oklahoma City.

“They’re both young, they’re starting out,” Kara said. “They don’t understand everything, so it kind of falls on myself, my husband and my oldest daughter, so it’s kind of nerve wracking.”

Hunter said he plans to bring his wife home for Christmas.

The family said doctors told them Josypheine will eventually get to come home, but she’ll have to go to OKC for appointments weekly.

“It’s hard,” June said. “It’s very hard. We thought we were going to have a healthy pregnancy for them, for their first baby, but stuff happens.”

You can contribute to the Marsh family’s GoFundMe here.

