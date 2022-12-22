The homeless in Lawton are hoping to find a place to keep warm tomorrow morning during the below-freezing temperatures

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Those experiencing homelessness in Lawton are hoping to find a place to keep warm tomorrow morning during the below-freezing temperatures.

“I am trying to find a place to stay, I’m homeless,” Mott said.

Pete Mott Jr said he’s been homeless for a while. He said most nights he sleeps at a park.

“It’s cold and lonely, I stay lonely most times,” He said.

Mott said he plans to go to the Salvation Army when temperatures start dropping to dangerous temperatures but is nervous they will run out of room.

While the shelter is accepting more people than it usually would during cold weather, it may not be enough.

“I go to the Salvation Army because they got beds, but they get full most times. I can’t stay nowhere, I have to pay someone 20 dollars to stay the night somewhere,” Mott said

Comanche County Emergency Management is teaming up with Lawton First Baptist Church, the Salvation Army, and the American Red Cross. They’ll have a warming center at the Church on Southwest B and 5th Street which will open at 6 in the morning tomorrow.

They will have cots, blankets, pillows water, and snacks.

But Mott and others in his situation are afraid the center will be too little, especially as the temperature dips below freezing.

“If they give me a bed, but if they are full, I can’t stay there,” Mott said.

They are asking the community for their help in non-monetary donations.

You can drop off donations at Salvation Army or Lawton First Baptist Church gymnasium.

If you’ll like to volunteer please contact Comanche County Emergency Management.

