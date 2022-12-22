Jack-knifed semi shuts down westbound I-44 north of Elgin

Expert Connections
A westbound section of I-44 north of Elgin was closed for almost two hours on Thursday after a semi-truck jack-knifed on the interstate.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - A westbound section of I-44 north of Elgin was closed for almost two hours on Thursday after a semi-truck jack-knifed on the interstate.

According to reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 6:24 a.m. on I-44 at Mile Marker 55 and was due to adverse weather conditions.

Officials were forced to close down all westbound lanes but, luckily, no injuries were reported.

All parts of I-44 were reopened by 8:14 a.m.

